On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Jordan arrests former officials close to ruling monarchy

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 2:15 pm
< a min read
      

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s state news agency said Saturday that two former senior palace officials “and others” have been arrested for “security reasons.”

The Petra report said Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, the former royal envoy to Saudi Arabia, and Basem Ibrahim Awadallah, the former head of the royal court, were detained. Awadallah also previously served as planning minister and finance minister.

The report did not provide further details or name the others who were arrested.

Jordan, ruled by King Abdullah II, has long been a key Western ally and an island of stability in a turbulent region. It borders Israel, the Palestinian territories, Syria and Iraq.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Illinois IT Educational Series:...
4|6 End-to-End Cloud Visibility with Splunk
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA