Local media: Explosion rocks east Baghdad

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 7:51 am
BAGHDAD, Iraq (AP) — A powerful explosion rocked east Baghdad on Thursday, local media said, one day after a rare drone struck a northern Iraqi airport.

The explosion was heard in Baghdad’s Sadr City area, in the Habibiya neighborhood. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The development comes hours after drone strikes targeted US-led coaliton troops near Irbil airport and a Turkish military base in northern Iraq.

