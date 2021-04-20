On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Military: Chadian president killed after 30 years in power

By EDOUARD TAKADJI and KRISTA LARSON
April 20, 2021 7:12 am
N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed Tuesday on the battlefield in a fight against rebels, the country’s top military commander announced on national television and radio.

The stunning announcement came just hours after electoral officials had declared Deby the winner of the April 11 presidential election, paving the way for him to stay in power for six more years.

The circumstances of Deby’s death could not immediately be independently confirmed due to the remote location. It was not known why the president would have visited the area or participated in ongoing clashes with the rebels who opposed his rule.

