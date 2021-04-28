Trending:
Moldova’s president calls early election for July 11

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 3:05 pm
BUCHAREST (AP) — Moldova’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday canceled a state of emergency introduced to combat COVID-19 infections, enabling President Maia Sandu to dissolve parliament and call for an early election on July 11.

“Through this decision we have paved the way for citizens to be able to choose a new Parliament that will serve the interests of the country and the people,” Sandu said after the court’s ruling.

In March, Moldova’s parliament voted to introduce a 60-day state of emergency in order to combat rising COVID-19 infections, which blocked the pro-Western president from calling for early elections.

Today’s ruling could help put an end to months of political deadlock in the country of 3.5 million after the Socialist-led parliamentary majority refused twice to appoint prime ministers that Sandu had proposed.

Sandu won the presidential election in November last year beating Moscow-friendly incumbent Igor Dodon. Sandu had campaigned on an anti-corruption, pro-democracy ticket.

Sandu hopes that the July 11 elections will lead to a parliamentary majority.

“Power is now in the hands of the people … I trust that our citizens will choose the right path to creating a developed and democratic state where people can live in peace and well-being,” she said Wednesday.

