On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Mother, son killed by bulls in Germany

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 11:04 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Police say an 81-year-old woman and her 56-year-old son are believed to have been killed by bulls at their farm in western Germany.

Southern Hesse police said officers were alerted Monday morning that two bulls were on the loose in the town of Lorsch, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Frankfurt.

While one bull was caught before police arrived, the second had to be shot by a hunter because it kept breaking out of makeshift barriers.

Officers then went to the farm where the bulls were registered and found two people dead in one of the barns.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Police said the mother and son, who ran the farm, “appear to have fallen victim to the bulls before they escaped.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward