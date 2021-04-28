Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Police in North Macedonia bust ring selling drugs, weapons

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 10:52 am
< a min read
      

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia have broken up a major criminal ring of drug, weapons and ammunition traffickers and arrested nine people, including a police officer, authorities said Wednesday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Toni Angelovski said the arrests followed raids on a dozen homes and other locations in the village of Aracinovo, near the capital Skopje, and in the central town of Sveti Nikole.

In an operation that followed months of preparations, police seized evidence including clips of ammunition for automatic rifles, bullets of different calibers, seven vehicles and several mobile phones.

Police said the suspected gang leaders, identified only by their initials as H.B., 54, and A.M., 44, headed an organized criminal group that operated for a long period in North Macedonia.

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

“During the months-long investigation, more than 20 cases of trafficking in drugs, weapons and ammunition have been documented, and a sufficient amount of evidence has been provided confirming their involvement,” Angelovski said.

He added that the group was connected with a similar gang whose 12 members were arrested in November last year.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station recently enjoyed a harvest of leafy greens grown on orbit