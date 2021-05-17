On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Around 1,000 Moroccan migrants cross into Spanish territory

By ARITZ PARRA
May 17, 2021 12:54 pm
2 min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Around 1,000 Moroccans, 300 of whom are presumed to be minors, crossed into a Spanish northern African enclave on Monday, authorities said.

A spokesman with the Spanish government’s delegation in Ceuta said that the Moroccans, including entire families with children, swam or boarded inflatable boats to get around breakwaters that go several meters into the Mediterranean Sea from the land border with Morocco.

Ceuta and nearby Melilla, another Spanish territory, are seen as a stepping stone into Europe by hundreds of African migrants who every year risk injuries or death while trying to jump over fences, hide inside vehicles or by swimming around breakwaters that extend into the Mediterranean.

The figure of 1,000 people in only one day was nevertheless shocking. Videos filmed by El Faro de Ceuta, a local newspaper, showed people climbing the rocky wall of the breakwaters and running across the Tarajal beach, in the southeastern end of the city.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

A 10-meter-high (32-foot-high) double fence surrounds the eight kilometers (five miles) of Ceuta’s southwestern border with Morocco, with the rest of the tiny territory facing the Strait of Gibraltar and the European mainland across the sea.

The spokesman, who wasn’t authorized to be identified by name, explained that the crossings began at 2 a.m. in the border area known as Benzú and were then followed by a few dozen people near the eastern beach of Tarajal.

He also said Spanish authorities were in touch with their Moroccan counterparts, but that it was too soon to say whether the Moroccans would be deported.

More than 100 young Moroccans also swam into the Spanish territory at the end of April. Authorities said most of them were returned to their country in less than 48 hours after being confirmed as adults.

Spain doesn’t grant Moroccans asylum status. It only allows unaccompanied migrant children to legally remain in the country under the government’s supervision.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

        Read more: World News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia