Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Bruno Covas, mayor of Sao Paulo, dies of cancer at age 41

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 3:48 pm
< a min read
      

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Bruno Covas, the mayor of Sao Paulo, died of cancer on Sunday, according to the press office of Brazil’s biggest city. He was 41.

Covas, a grandson of a governor of Sao Paulo state, was elected as state congressman and later to the national congress before becoming mayor in 2018. He was re-elected as mayor last year.

His party, the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, mourned his death, describing Covas as one of its ″most promising and brilliant leaders” and praising his efforts to build new schools, hospitals and housing for Sao Paulo.

Covas, who took leave from his job in early May, was suffering from cancer of the digestive system. Last month, doctors said the cancer had spread to his liver and bones.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The deputy mayor, Ricardo Nunes, will lead the city for the remainder of the mayor’s term, which ends in early 2025.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
5|12 Accelerate 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration