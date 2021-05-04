On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

EU regulators start review of China’s Sinovac vaccine

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 6:33 am
< a min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulator says it has started a rolling review of China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to assess its effectiveness and safety, a first step toward possible approval for use in the 27-nation bloc.

The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that its decision to start the review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies and clinical studies.

“These studies suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies” that fight the coronavirus “and may help protect against the disease,” the agency said in a statement.

The EMA added that no application has yet been submitted for marketing authorization for the vaccine.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

During a rolling review, drugmakers submit their study data in increments instead of waiting for research to be completed in order to speed up the process.

The European Union has faced pressure to speed up the pace of its vaccine acquisition program.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season