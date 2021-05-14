On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Clarification: Abortion-Fetal Heartbeat story

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
May 14, 2021 4:19 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published April 28, 2021, about use of the term “fetal heartbeat” in the abortion debate, The Associated Press should have made clear that Care Net President and CEO Roland Warren said using language to dehumanize is a way to “maximize the atrocity” against human life, not specifically that abortion rights groups use medical terms with that intent.

