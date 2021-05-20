On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Greek villages, monasteries evacuated as fire damages homes

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 7:38 am
< a min read
      

LOUTRAKI, Greece (AP) — A large wildfire in Greece gutted and damaged dozens of homes and prompted evacuations Thursday as it tore through rugged forest terrain. No injuries were reported.

Fire department officials said 17 water-dropping planes and three helicopters were involved to try to contain the blaze about 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of Athens that started outside the resort town of Loutraki.

Smoke from the fire reached Athens, affecting visibility.

Overnight and early Thursday, authorities issued evacuation orders for 14 settlements, in areas with many vacation homes. Two Orthodox Christian monasteries and one convent were also evacuated.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

The fire reached a nearby coastline and damaged several fishing boats. Fire department spokesman Lt. Col. Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis said more than 180 firefighters were deployed Thursday.

Wildfires are common during Greece’s hot summers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits the Coast Guard Academy for graduation ceremony