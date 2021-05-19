On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Iceland band won’t play at Eurovision after positive test

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 9:26 am
1 min read
      

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Iceland’s popular Eurovision Song Contest entrant Dadi og Gagnamagnid will not perform live at the event after one of the group tested positive for coronavirus, organizers announced Wednesday.

“Dadi og Gagnamagnid have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from performing in this year’s live Eurovision Song Contest shows, as they only want to perform together as a group,” organizers said.

Their song, “10 Years,” will remain in the competition. A recording of the group’s dress rehearsal from last week will be broadcast in Thursday’s second semi-final.

Lead singer Dadi Freyr said in a post on Instagram that members of the Icelandic delegation in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam for the contest “have all been extremely careful the whole trip, so this comes as a huge surprise.”

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

The 65th edition of the song contest is underway in Rotterdam amid strict testing and hygiene protocols in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus. Up to 3,500 fans are allowed to attend dress rehearsals, the semi-finals and Saturday’s final if they have tested negative for the virus.

Ten performers from each of Tuesday’s and Thursday’s semi-finals at the Ahoy Arena progress on to Saturday’s grand final, where they will join the so-called big five of Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, along with the host nation, the Netherlands.

On Tuesday night, voters chose singers or groups from Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine to go on to the final.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research