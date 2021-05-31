On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Kyrgyzstan detains ex-prime minister in mine corruption case

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 3:20 pm
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan’s security services have detained a former prime minister in connection with an investigation of corruption involving the huge gold mine that is the country’s largest taxpayer.

A statement from the State Committee for National Security didn’t give details of the potential charges against Omurbek Babanov, who was prime minister in 2011-12.

Kyrgyz media reported that Asylbek Jeenbekov, a brother of the former president, also was detained Monday in the case.

The investigation centers on the Kumtor gold mine, which has long been a controversial operation in Kyrgyzstan because of alleged environmental violations and strong sentiment that the government should nationalize it.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

In early May, the parliament passed a law allowing the state to take control of the mine for three months from its Canada-based operator Centerra and a court levied a $3 billion fine for environmental claims.

The mine accounts for more than 12% of the former Soviet Central Asian country’s economy, according to Centerra.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Space and Missile Defense Soldiers raise the Gold Star Flag to honor families who lost loved ones