Malian soldiers take president, PM to military headquarters

By BABA AHMED
May 24, 2021 4:44 pm
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian soldiers rounded up the president and prime minister Monday, hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that seized power in a coup nine months earlier in the West African nation, witnesses reported.

There was no immediate confirmation as to why a meeting was abruptly called at the military headquarters in Kati, but it came just hours after the new Cabinet positions were announced, said to several witnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of recrimination by the military.

The new Cabinet announced Monday afternoon did not include Interior Security Minister Modibo Kone or Defense Minister Sadio Camara. No reason was given for their exclusion, but the move suggested division within the transitional government that is responsible for organizing new elections by next February.

As the meeting at Kati carried on into the night, residents also reported troop movements at several places in the capital, Bamako.

