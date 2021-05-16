Medics: Dozens hurt in Israeli bleacher collapse

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say dozens of people have been injured in a bleacher collapse in a West Bank synagogue.

Amateur footage showed the collapse occurring during prayers Sunday evening in Givat Zeev, just outside Jerusalem, at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Adom rescue service, said dozens were injured, some severely.

