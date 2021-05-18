On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
More than 50 migrants reported drowned off Tunisia

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 9:19 am
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say more than 50 migrants have drowned off the coast of the North African country, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil platform.

Defense Ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri said Tuesday that a boat carrying the migrants sank Monday off Sfax, on Tunisia’s southeast coast. He said navy units were sent to search the water for missing passengers.

