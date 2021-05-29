On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Reports: Boris Johnson, fiancée Carrie Symonds wed in London

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 4:31 pm
LONDON (AP) — U.K. newspapers are reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London.

The Mail on Sunday and the Sun said the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family.

The Sun said senior staff in Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office were unaware of the wedding plan.

Johnson’s office declined to comment.

Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, weddings can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Johnson, 56, and 33-year-old Symonds announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a son together, 1-year-old Wilfred.

The marriage would be Symonds’ first and Johnson’s third.

The last British prime minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool in 1822.

Government News World News

Comments

