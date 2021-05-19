On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

UK inflation spikes as retailers respond to lockdown easing

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 7:49 am
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate more than doubled in April as energy prices soared and clothing retailers hiked prices as the country’s coronavirus lockdown was eased, official statistics showed Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics said consumer prices rose 1.5% in the year to April from 0.7% in March. The increase takes consumer price inflation up to its highest level since March last year, when the country first started to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The statistics agency said sharp rises in domestic energy prices and transportation costs lay largely behind the inflation spike. It also said clothing retailers increased prices last month when they were allowed to reopen their doors on April 12.

The latest figures have accentuated concerns that Britain and other countries may face rising inflation as the world emerges from the pandemic and economic activity picks up at a time when central banks are keeping interest rates at historic lows and continue to print new money.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

“We do not believe that higher inflation will be fully transitory as many in markets contend and as global central bankers seem to presume,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank. “The rebound marks a turning point for inflation across the advanced world following more than a decade of disinflation.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research