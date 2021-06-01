Trending:
Listen Live
World News

1 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 12:20 am
1 min read
      

PRAGUE (AP) — A rare tornado tore through southeastern Czech Republic, killing at least one person and injuring hundreds of people, the rescue services said on Friday.

The tornado was formed late Thursday during a series of strong thunderstorms that hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages have been badly damaged, with entire buildings turned into ruins and cars overturned. Over 120,000 households were without electricity.

Some 360 extra police officers were sent to the area together with the military. The rescuers from many parts of the country who came to help were joined by their counterparts from nearby Austria and Slovakia.

They were using drones and helicopters to search the rubble. One person died of injuries in the hospital in the town of Hodonin.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

The regional rescue service said more people likely died.

“It’s a huge tragedy,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. Babis was in Brussels to attend an EU summit and was planning to visit the damage-hit region on Friday.

Marek Babisz, deputy mayor of Hrusky, told Czech public radio half of his town was almost completely destroyed.

“The church is without the tower, the elementary school has no roof and insulation any more, only walls remained from what were houses. There’re injured, it’s really terrible.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair