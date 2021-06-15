On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Australia’s highest court upholds foreign interference law

ROD McGUIRK
June 15, 2021 11:46 pm
2 min read
      

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s highest court on Wednesday rejected a challenge to foreign interference laws in a case that involved a U.S. conservative political organization and free speech arguments.

China has condemned the laws introduced in 2018 that are widely seen as a means of preventing covert Chinese interference in Australian politics, universities and other institutions.

People working on behalf of a foreign powers have to be publicly registered with the Attorney-General’s Department in the interests of transparency.

But LibertyWorks Inc., an Australian libertarian think tank, objected to having to register while working on communications for the American Conservative Union ahead of conferences held in Australia. LibertyWorks promotes the American group’s annual political conferences.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

LibertyWorks argued the so-called Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Act was not valid because it burdened the implied right to free speech in Australia.

LibertyWorks said the registration process was ”onerous” and therefore deterred political communication.

But six of the seven High Court judges found the law was valid and any burden was justified.

“Even when the purpose of the foreign interference is not to damage or destabilize Australia, if left undisclosed it can impede the ability of decision-makers in Australia,” Justices Susan Kiefel, Patrick Keane and Jacqueline Gleeson wrote.

Attorney-General Michaelia Cash welcomed the ruling.

“Foreign influence activities, when conducted in an open and transparent manner, can contribute positively to public debate and are welcome in Australia,” her office said in a statement.

“The scheme is not there to prohibit people or entities from undertaking these activities. Rather, it acknowledges that it is in the public interest that these arrangements are transparent,” the statement added.

LibertyWorks president Andrew Cooper could not be immediately contacted for comment.

        Read more: World News

The case was the first challenge to Australia’s Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme.

John Shi Sheng Zhang, a Chinese-born political adviser to a state government lawmaker, last month lost his High Court challenge to charges under the foreign interference laws. He remains under police investigation.

The leader of a Chinese community organization in November become the first person to be charged under Australia’s foreign interference laws.

Di Sanh Duong, 65, who lives in the Australian city of Melbourne, has a relationship with a foreign intelligence agency, police said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 ACE21 All Virtual
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC leaders listen to agency staff about equal employment opportunity programs