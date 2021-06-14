On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Belarus opposition: Jailed dissident a “hostage” at briefing

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 1:00 pm
1 min read
      

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The dissident Belarusian journalist who was arrested when his airliner was diverted to Minsk was brought to a Foreign Ministry news conference on Monday, prompting a journalist to walk out in protest.

The opposition said the Monday appearance by Raman Pratasevich showed he is a hostage. Pratasevich founded a messaging app channel that was widely used in last year’s massive protests against hardline President Alexander Lukashenko. He was seized on May 23 when his flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk, accompanied by a Belarusian fighter jet, because of an alleged bomb threat.

Western countries denounced the incident as air piracy by Belarus. Pratasevich, who faces a potential 15 years in prison, has been shown on state television expressing regret for his activities.

“No matter what he says, let’s not forget: he is a hostage. And the regime is using him as a trophy,” Franak Viacorka, an adviser to exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said on Twitter on Monday.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BBC correspondent Jonah Fisher left the news conference when Pratasevich appeared, saying later on Twitter: “not taking part when he is clearly there under duress.”

___

Follow all AP stories about Belarus at https://apnews.com/hub/Belarus

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 WHF Foundation Golf Tournament 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Harry S. Truman conducts a live-fire exercise with RAM-116 missile and the close-in weapons system