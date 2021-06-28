On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Big fire breaks out near London’s Elephant & Castle station

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 9:45 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — A big fire has broken out near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle, sending huge plumes of black smoke over the capital.

Responding to videos posted on Twitter, the London Fire Brigade said Monday that 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were battling the blaze at railway arches near the station, which is just south of the River Thames and near some major London landmarks, including the London Eye.

It urged people to avoid the area and to close all doors and windows.

Elephant and Castle is a busy traffic intersection. It also is a major rail hub, home to a busy subway station on the Northern Line as well as overground trains.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vermont Guardsman receives Soldier’s Medal for 2020 rescue