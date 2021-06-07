On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Italian police dismantle antisemitic, racist online group

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 1:23 pm
1 min read
      

ROME (AP) — Italian police have dismantled an online group dedicated to antisemitic and racist propaganda that incited young people to carry out extreme actions, authorities said Monday.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said the crackdown included blacking out the website of the group that claims 17,000 members, including people abroad.

Italian postal police and Carabinieri paramilitary police began the investigation in 2019. Authorities said militants who adhered to the group ranged in age from 26 to 62.

LaPresse, an Italian news agency, said 12 persons have been ordered to regularly sign in with police as a way to monitor their movements. Lamorgese said the network “exploited the fragility” of young people. Dismantled thanks to the investigation was “an antisemitic and racist group particularly active on social media,” she said.

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

Lamorgese said the online site “was inciting youths to carry out extreme gestures.” Lamorgese didn’t elaborate, but LaPresse said a “NATO structure” was among the targets of a plan to attack with homemade explosive devices.

The dozen suspects are being investigated for alleged association aimed at propaganda and for instigating ethnic and religious discrimination, LaPresse said.

Ruth Dureghello, president of Rome’s Jewish Community, tweeted her gratitude for the dismantling of the group, which she said was planning attacks against Jews and non-European Union foreigners.

”Today the antisemitic propaganda on social media is a prelude to other forms of violence,” she wrote.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters