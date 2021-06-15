On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Polish PM seeks secret parliament session on cyberattacks

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 4:04 am
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish prime minister has called for a closed-door parliamentary session to discuss a number of cyberattacks on Polish government officials, including one against his own chief of staff, a government spokesman said Tuesday.

The spokesman, Piotr Mueller, told the Polsat News channel that the sitting was necessary for the government to present a report on recent cyberattacks in Poland. He added he hoped the secret session could take place this week.

Recently the email and social media accounts of Michal Dworczyk, the head of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s office, and his wife, were hacked.

Mueller described those as a cause for concern but said that attacks on officials concerned more people than just Dworczyk.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

“The scale of the attacks is very serious,” the spokesman said. He said Morawiecki wished for the closed-door sitting “to present the scale of these very broad attacks that are affecting Poland.”

Russia is widely suspected to be the likely perpetrator of many of the attacks. Polish security officials often highlight disinformation and hacking that is aimed at weakening Poland’s position internationally or straining its ties with Western partners. That is widely seen as a strategic aim of the Kremlin.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 The Future of Open Source Analytics in...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday