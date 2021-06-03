Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Reports: Organizer of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil arrested

By ZEN SOO
June 3, 2021 9:22 pm
< a min read
      

HONG KONG (AP) — A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong’s annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary, local media reported.

Public broadcaster RTHK and others reported Chow Hang Tung, the vice chair of The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was arrested by police early Friday.

It is not clear why Chow was arrested, and police have yet to comment on the matter.

The committee organizes the vigil and ran a museum dedicated to the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The vigil has been canceled by city authorities for a second year, and the museum was closed this week.

        Insight by MITRE: Experts explore the concept and logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine credential in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard