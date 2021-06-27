On Air: This Just In!
Tunisian navy rescues 178 migrants, recovers 2 bodies

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 12:23 pm
< a min read
      

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian naval forces recovered two bodies and picked up 178 migrants from the Mediterranean on Sunday after the boats transporting them broke down on the perilous crossing from Libya to Europe, a Tunisian Defense Ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman, Mohamed Zekri, said the migrants’ boats had been at risk of sinking. An oil rig in the area sounded the alarm. The migrants hailed from Bangladesh, Eritrea, Egypt, Mali and Ivory Coast.

It was the second large-scale rescue in the area in 48 hours. The Tunisian navy picked up 267 migrants on Friday who were also attempting the crossing from Libya, bound for Italy.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

