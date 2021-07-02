On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

2 killed in helicopter crash in Ukraine

The Associated Press
July 17, 2021 7:46 am
< a min read
      

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A helicopter crashed in Ukraine on Saturday, killing both crew members, officials said.

The Mi-2 helicopter crashed and caught fire near the village of Zaive in the southern Mykolaiv region, 435 kilometers (270 miles) south of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the Emergencies Service said.

The helicopter was operated by Meridian-Avia-Agro, a private company offering aerial spraying of agricultural chemicals.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

The Mi-2 is a small Soviet-designed helicopter that has remained in service in the former Soviet nations and other countries around the world.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea