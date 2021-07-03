On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

3 pulled from lake in Poland after helicopter crash

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 5:23 am
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three people were pulled from the water after a private helicopter crashed into a lake in Poland’s Mazurian region on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Local police spokeswoman Joanna Dawidczyk said it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on board, but that one person was able to leave the wreckage on her own, while two others were pulled out.

Rescuers were working to resuscitate one of the people, said Dawidczyk of the Mikolajki regional police.

Police divers will check the crash site and the surrounding area of the lake, Dawidczyk said.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department delivers 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to El Salvador