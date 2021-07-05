On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
5 killed in crane collapse at residential tower in Canada

The Associated Press
July 13, 2021
KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Five people died when a crane collapsed at a 25-story residential tower in Canada, police said Tuesday.

Authorities said four men were confirmed dead as a result of the crane collapse Monday in Kelowna, 241 miles (390 kilometers) east of Vancouver. A fifth man buried in the rubble is presumed dead.

The collapse knocked out power for most of the city’s downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area.

