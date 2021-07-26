On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

900 evacuated in Sardinia wildfires; Greece, France send aid

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 8:09 am
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — Raging forest fires in central Sardinia have forced the evacuation of 900 people as flames threatened some residential areas and others were engulfed by dense smoke, firefighters said Monday.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

France and Greece dispatched aircraft to help put out wildfires, which have consumed around 20,000 hectares (nearly 50,000 acres) in the province of Oristano.

Firefighters battled all night bringing under control a blaze near the town of Montiferro that displaced 400 residents over the weekend.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

The wildfires, which broke out over the weekend, have been spread by dry southerly winds.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon