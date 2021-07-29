Trending:
British military group: Ship reportedly attacked off Oman

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 10:46 pm
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A group overseen by the British military says it has received a report of a ship being attacked off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

The brief statement Friday morning from United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was underway into the incident.

Oman did not immediately acknowledge an attack. The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

