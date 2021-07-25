Trending:
Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 30 injured

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 4:16 am
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring at least 30 others, police said.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT; 12 a.m. EDT) near the town of Slavonski Brod on the highway between the capital, Zagreb, and the Serbian border.

Photos from the scene showed the bus on the side in the grass near the edge of the road. Firefighters and rescuers could be seen around the bus while traffic on the highway was halted.

Police said the bus had Kosovo license plates and was on a regular route from Germany to Kosovo capital Pristina, which is located south of Serbia.

Police said the injured were transferred to the hospital in Slavonski Brod. It wasn’t immediately clear if and how many people had serious injuries, local police chief Franjo Galic said.

The highway where the crash happened is a key traffic artery through Croatia, busy over the summer because of tourism and foreign workers traveling home from Western Europe.

