On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

China says US measures on Xinjiang threaten global trade

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 5:55 am
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government rejected U.S. accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang, accusing Washington of hurting global trade after U.S. lawmakers endorsed import curbs and American companies were warned of legal risks for doing business with the region.

The measure approved Wednesday by the U.S. Senate would block imports of goods made with forced labor in Xinjiang, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of widespread detentions of members of mostly Muslim ethnic groups. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department and other agencies warned companies with ties to the northwest region they “run a high risk” of violating U.S. laws against forced labor.

“The so-called human rights and forced labor issues in Xinjiang are completely inconsistent with the facts,” a Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday.

“The U.S. approach has seriously undermined the security and stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain,” he said, without referring directly to either U.S. measure. “China firmly opposes it.”

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea