Dubai explosion caused by ship fire, authorities report

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A container ship anchored at Dubai’s huge port caught fire late Wednesday Thursday, the emirate’s media office reported, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.

The Twitter post from Dubai’s state-run media office said that a fire was reported to have erupted on a ship and that a team of firefighters was working to control the blaze. Witnesses reported shaking buildings across the city.

People in Dubai recording with their phones from their high-rises posted frantic videos on social media showing a fiery ball illuminating the night sky.

