Trending:
Listen Live
World News

EU court: Poland’s disciplining of judges breaches EU law

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 4:01 am
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that Poland’s way of disciplining judges is contrary to EU law, further straining relations between the bloc and its increasingly recalcitrant member state.

It was the latest development in a six-year dispute and the second major ruling in a week, coming on the heels of a Polish court saying that temporary injunctions issued by the EU’s top court regarding the national judiciary and the constitution are not binding.

Over the past years, the Polish government has increasingly denounced EU action against its decisions on the judiciary as politically motivated.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice said in a statement that “the disciplinary regime for judges in Poland is not compatible with EU law.”

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea