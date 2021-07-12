On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

EU still assessing Hungary’s pandemic plan to unlock funds

The Associated Press
July 12, 2021 7:43 am
1 min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive is working past a Monday deadline to assess Hungary pandemic recovery plan and unlock EU grants and loans amid allegations it might not to meet all the requirements to tap into the funds.

EU Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said that the Commission was still analyzing replies its received last Friday and might take as much as weeks to process.

“We are working constructively to conclude our assessment as fast as possible. Should our assessment require more weeks rather than days, we will propose to Hungary to agree on an extension of the 2-month deadline.”

Even when EU nations get the green light from the bloc’s executive arm to obtain the billions in funds, they will steel need the approval of other member states too. Critics have said that corruption safeguards might be insufficient in the Hungarian plan.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The delay comes against a background of increasing strife between several of the EU institutions and Budapest, with Brussels claiming there is a rollback in the nation’s democratic credentials while corruption runs rampant.

The EU has said it would grant extensions on the national recovery plans to ensure workable and precise plans rather than blueprints not properly vetted for lack to time. So far, 5 members requested extensions — Poland, Estonia, Romania, Sweden and Finland. These range from a few weeks to the end of September.

During the assessment period, EU authorities are locked in dialogue with the country concerned and can send observations or ask questions. The country can provide information or adjust its plan as things progress.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent