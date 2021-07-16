On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

France’s justice chief accused of conflict of interest

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 9:31 am
1 min read
      

PARIS (AP) — France’s justice minister was handed preliminary charges Friday on accusations of conflict of interest, the first time in modern French history that a member of government was given such charges while in office.

Eric Dupond-Moretti is accused of abusing his position as minister to settle accounts in legal cases involving his work as a lawyer, before he was named to the government.

He denies wrongdoing and has said he won’t step down. President Emmanuel Macron was not expected to remove Dupond-Moretti from the government despite the charges.

Dupond-Moretti was handed the preliminary charges by a special court that handles accusations against government ministers. Under French law, the move means that investigating magistrates have strong reason to suspect wrongdoing but allow more time for further investigation.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Soon after he was named to the government in 2020, Dupond-Moretti opened administrative inquiries against magistrates who were investigating legal cases that involved him. Magistrates’ unions filed a legal complaint in response, prompting an investigation into possible conflict of interest.

Dupond-Moretti’s troubles have caused drama within France’s legal and political circles. His offices in the Justice Ministry were searched last month, and he was questioned for hours Friday by investigating magistrates.

It is the first time under France’s Fifth Republic, formed in 1958, that a minister has been given preliminary charges while in office, according to legal historians.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea