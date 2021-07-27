On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Greece: Wildfire threatens homes north of Athens

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 8:45 am
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have evacuated several areas north of Athens as a wildfire swept through a hillside forest and threatened homes despite a large operation mounted by firefighters.

Five water-dropping planes and four helicopters were being used Tuesday to fight the blaze outside the Stamata area, 30 kilometers (18 miles) northeast of the capital.

Residents in the area received cellphone alerts and were being urged to keep doors and windows closed to avoid exposure to smoke and prevent hazardous sparks from blowing inside homes.

Dozens of firefighters were also deployed on the ground to try and contain the fire, which sent smoke over Athens.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army 1st Lt. Amber English wins gold in Tokyo