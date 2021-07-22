On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions at weekend

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 5:04 am
< a min read
      

BONN, Germany (AP) — Germany’s national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could again see heavy rain at the weekend.

The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day.

Officials said late Wednesday that the death toll from last week’s floods in the western state had risen to 125. Across Germany at least 174 people died in the floods, and 31 deaths were reported from neighboring Belgium, taking the total toll to 205.

Authorities have built a huge camp for rescue workers at the Nuerburgring race track. More than 4,500 civil defense workers, firefighters and soldiers have been deployed to help with clean-up efforts in the badly affected Ahr valley region of Rhineland-Palatinate.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around