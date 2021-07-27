On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

IMF forecasts stronger rebound for Latin American economies

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:45 am
< a min read
      

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday boosted its forecast for gross domestic product in Latin America and the Caribbean, fueled by stronger outlooks for its two largest economies.

The IMF expects the region will grow 5.8% this year, up 1.2 percentage points from a forecast released in April. The region contracted 7% last year, marking the worst performance of any region in the world.

“The forecast upgrade … results mostly from upward revisions in Brazil and Mexico, reflecting better-than-expected first quarter outturns, favorable spillovers to Mexico from the improved outlook for the United States, and booming terms of trade in Brazil,” the IMF wrote in its report.

The multilateral raised its forecasts for Brazil by 1.6% to 5.3%, and for Mexico by 1.3% to 6.3%. It didn’t publish figures for other nations in the region.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The updated perspective for Brazil is in line with the median outlook from economists surveyed by the nation’s central bank, who have increased their projections for 14 straight weeks.

The IMF’s 2021 outlook for the global economy was unchanged from April. A brighter outlook for Latin America was offset by lower forecasts for emerging and developing Asian economies.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army 1st Lt. Amber English wins gold in Tokyo