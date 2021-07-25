On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Man, woman, 9-year-old die at Scotland’s Loch Lomond

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 9:47 am
LONDON (AP) — Two people and a nine-year-old child have died, and a seven-year-old boy is in intensive care after getting into difficulty in the water at Scotland’s Loch Lomond, police said Sunday.

Police were called Saturday night to a report of concerns for people in the water in Loch Lomond, a large lake in southern Scotland. A 41-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and the nine-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

The seven-year-old boy was rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Glasgow.

The victims were not named and it was not yet clear what happened.

“Our boat team took part in a multi-agency search operation in the north end of Loch Lomond on Saturday evening led by Police Scotland after a group of people got into difficulty in the water. Tragically, three people, including a child, have lost their lives,” the park authority overseeing the lake said in a statement.

Two other children have died in Scotland this weekend after getting into difficulty in water. An 11-year-old boy died in the river at Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in South Lanarkshire on Saturday, and a 16-year-old boy died at the south end of Loch Lomond on Friday.

Authorities in the U.K. have warned people to take extra care while swimming in open water after at least two dozen people drowned during recent hot weather.

