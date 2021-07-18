On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Moderate earthquake jolts sparsely-populated, southern Iran

The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 12:23 pm
< a min read
      

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck a sparsely populated area in the southern part of Iran on Sunday, state television reported.

Four rescue teams were deployed to the district of Khesht, a farming area of about 15,000 people, some 720 kilometers (some 450 miles) south of the capital Tehran, according to the report.

It said 10 aftershocks jolted the area, the biggest a magnitude 3.9.

There were no further details on possible damages or casualties.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

The epicenter was located some 90 kilometers (55 miles) northeast of Iran’s sole Iran’s nuclear power plant in the port of Bushehr. Authorities say it was built to withstand powerful quakes. and has been periodically shaken by temblors.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea