Pope Francis ran temperature after intestinal surgery

July 8, 2021 6:15 am
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis temporarily ran a temperature three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative, the Vatican said Thursday.

The Vatican’s daily update said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

But spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis did run a temperature temporarily Wednesday evening.

“This morning he underwent routine and microbiological examinations, and a chest and abdomen scan, which proved negative,” the statement said.

Francis had half of his colon removed Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a “severe” narrowing of the large intestine.

