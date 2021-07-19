On Air: Business of Government Hour
Several injured in Spain’s Marbella as car rams into diners

ARITZ PARRA
July 19, 2021 11:11 am
MADRID (AP) — Police in southern Spain’s city of Marbella say a car rammed into a pedestrian area filled with outdoor cafés and restaurants, and several people have been injured, some of them seriously.

A police spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Monday that officers arrested the car’s driver and are investigating the incident. The spokeswoman was not authorized to be named in media reports.

Online videos from the scene of the crash, one of the main thoroughfares in the coastal resort city, showed ambulances and police officers while waiters cleaned up or assisted people on the ground.

The incident took place in the mid-afternoon as the area was busy with customers having lunch.

