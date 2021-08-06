On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
German police arrest 2 men suspected of killing sister

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 8:31 am
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police said on Friday they have arrested two Afghan men in their 20s on suspicion of killing their older sister because her lifestyle didn’t live up to their “moral values.”

The 22 and 25-year-old men were detained Wednesday after investigators found what they believed to be the 34-year-old victim’s body near the elder brother’s home in Bavaria.

The woman, a divorced mother of two, had been reported missing in mid-July, but authorities quickly determined she had likely been the victim of a crime.

After reviewing security footage, cellphone data and witness statements investigators concluded the brothers were likely suspects.

Police said in a statement that the men had acted out of an “aggrieved sense of honor” when they killed their sister. All three had been living in Germany for several years.

