Jihadis in Niger attack military supply mission, killing 15

August 2, 2021 8:12 am
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Jihadi rebels in Niger attacked a military supply mission in the West African country’s southwest killing at least 15 soldiers and injuring seven others, the Ministry of Defense said Monday.

At least six other soldiers remain missing after Saturday’s attack in the Torodi area of the Tillaberi region as defense and security forces were transporting supplies to Boni.

The soldiers were ambushed by armed extremists, the ministry said, adding that “the rest of the elements, in their effort to evacuate their wounded comrades, fell on improvised explosive devices killing 15 soldiers and wounding seven.”

Niger’s defense and security forces are searching the area, including with planes, to find and capture the attackers, the statement said.

Jihadi groups linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaida are active in that part of Niger near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.

