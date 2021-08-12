On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Official: Canadian PM Trudeau to call election for Sept 20

ROB GILLIES
August 12, 2021 6:02 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Sunday he is calling a snap election for September 20, a source familiar with the plans told The Associated Press.

The official confirmed the election dates on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Trudeau is seeking to win the majority of seats in Parliament. His Liberal party fell just short of that two years ago and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. Trudeau wants to capitalize on the fact that Canada is now one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world.

Trudeau is less personally popular than he once was but his government’s handling of the pandemic has been widely viewed as a success.

Canada has enough vaccines for every Canadian and the country flattened the epidemic curve while spending hundreds of billions to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment