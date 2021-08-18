On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Right’s group: 1,001 killed since military took over Myanmar

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 9:07 am
< a min read
      

BANGKOK (AP) — More than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi about six months ago, a human rights group said Wednesday.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors protest-related arrests and deaths in Myanmar, said it confirmed two more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,001.

There has been a groundswell of protests against the military-led government since Suu Kyi’s ouster. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.

Teik Naing, secretary-general of the AAPP, said most of the people killed were anti-military activists and more than 40 were shot in the head.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

In addition, a large number died in interrogation centers and prisons after being arrested, Teik Naing said.

The military leadership disputes the AAPP’s figures but has not recently released any of its own.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the military commander who took power after deposing Suu Kyi in February, said near the end of May that about 300 people had been killed.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti