On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Spain: 2 hospitalized when ferry runs into islet near Ibiza

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 6:00 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — A passenger ferry ran aground on an islet near the Spanish island of Ibiza, leaving a child and a man requiring hospitalization, authorities said Sunday.

Nearly 40 people were evacuated from the ferry, and Spain’s maritime rescue service said a helicopter airlifted six people, including one child, all in need of immediate medical attention.

Francina Armengol, the president of the Balearic Islands, said that one child and one man had been hospitalized.

The rescue service said that the ferry with 35 passengers plus a crew of nine emitted a call for help late Saturday after it had run aground an uninhabited islet situated outside Ibiza’s port.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

A private boat retrieved 20 more people, and the Guardia Civil rescued nine more, according to the service.

The ferry was still stuck on the rocks on Sunday. No cause for the crash was immediately given.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|28 Blue Team Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine