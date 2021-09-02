On Air: Panel Discussions
2 American men die while rock climbing on Spanish island

September 15, 2021 11:03 am
MADRID (AP) — Two Americans have died while climbing rocks along the shoreline on the Spanish island of Majorca, local media reported.

Spanish emergency services recovered the bodies of the men aged 25 and 35 on Tuesday afternoon, Spanish private news agency Europa Press said. The men’s names were not provided.

They were climbing without ropes across rocks and through coves, the news agency said.

A passer-by reportedly alerted authorities after seeing a body floating in the sea. Emergency services launched a lifeboat, a helicopter and two jet skis, Europa Press said.

A second body was found inside a cave. There were no witnesses to their deaths, according to Europa Press.

Majorca, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea, is popular for a type of climbing called psicobloc, which involves climbing around shorelines without ropes.

